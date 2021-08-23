Road leading to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya to be named after former CM Kalyan Singh: UP Dy CM Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday announced that the road leading to Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya will be named after former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh.

Besides Ayodhya, roads in Lucknow, Prayagraj, Bulandshahr, and Aligarh will be named after former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh, Maurya informed.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that a proposal to rename Aligarh airport will be discussed with the Cabinet soon.

Upon being asked by reporters whether Aligarh airport will be named after Kalyan Singh, Yogi Adityanath said, "We will hold a meeting with the Cabinet soon and discuss it." Recently, according to reports, after the demise of Kalyan Singh, BJP leaders in Aligarh reiterated their demand to name the newly constructed mini airport after the former chief minister.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid his last respects to the mortal remains of former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh on Sunday.

On Sunday night, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, while paying homage, described Singh as "a true son of Bharat Mata". He said that the veteran BJP leader would be considered among those leaders of his generation who had deeply impacted Indian politics of his era.

Paying homage to Singh at the stadium, where thousands queued up to pay their last respects, Adityanath said "such was Singh's love for Lord Ram that he did not care about the lure of office when he had to choose between the two".

On Sunday Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP chief JP Nadda and other leaders paid tributes to Singh in Lucknow. Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday. He was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following deterioration in his health condition.

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 10:35 AM IST