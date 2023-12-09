'RLD Reaffirms Alliance With I.N.D.I.A. Bloc, But Congress Has To Show Big Heart': Jayant Choudhary

Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Choudhary | PTI

Lucknow: Reaffirming his association with the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A alliance, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) Chief Jayant Choudhury has said that there is no problem in the alliance.

While presiding over a meeting of the state executive of party in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, Jayant said that his party would remain with I.N.D.I.A. alliance. Echoing voice with the Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav regarding seat sharing, Jayant said that it will be decided in the meeting of the alliance. `Whatever Akhilesh has said is correct, the seats will be decided in consultation with all the stakeholders and not by one party’, said RLD Chief.

RLD Chief takes a jibe at Congress

Taking a jibe at Congress, Jayant said that their leaders should have a big heart and accommodate other alliance partners. He said that if any party is strong in one region the others should support it there. He said that RLD demanded seven seats in Rajasthan and then came down to five only but was given just one. RLD was given just one seat in Rajasthan by congress where it won.

The RLD leaders present in the state executive meet said that congress and SP should contest elections in UP under the banner of I.N.D.I.A alliance.