RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav Slams PM Modi, Calls ₹100 Crore Rally In Purnea A 'Burden On Poor State Like Bihar'

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav (L) & PM Modi (R) | X @yadavtejashwi & File Pic

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before his visit to Purnea, alleging that PM`s single rally was imposing a financial burden of Rs 100 crore on a poor state like Bihar.

RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav's Tweet

Tejashwi commentated on ‘X’, “Honourable Prime Minister Modi Ji, before showering a deluge of empty promises in Purnea today, kindly take note of the dilapidated rural roads, schools without teachers, crumbling health centres, and the public issues troubling women and youth plagued by inflation, poverty, unemployment, and migration within a 2-3 kilometer radius of your rally venue. You must have surely noticed the deplorable condition of Purnea’s medical college yesterday.”

आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री मोदी जी, आज पूर्णिया में जुमलों की बारिश करने से पूर्व कृपया अपने सभा स्थल से 2-3 किलोमीटर के दायरे में अवस्थित जर्जर ग्रामीण सड़क, शिक्षकविहीन स्कूल, बदहाल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र तथा महंगाई, गरीबी, बेरोजगारी व पलायन से परेशान महिलाओं व युवाओं की जनसमस्या आपको जाननी… pic.twitter.com/vctmbVDcTX — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) September 15, 2025

“Sir, a single rally of yours imposes a hefty financial burden of Rs 100 crore on a poor state like Bihar. You have held numerous rallies in Bihar. With thousands of crores of such a massive amount, the boundary walls of Bihar’s schools, playgrounds, and separate toilets for girls in schools could have been constructed, and human resources and medicines could have been arranged for health centers. Your arrival forces teachers to abandon teaching to become conductors, and government employees, Jeevika Didis, Asha-Mamta workers, Shiksha Mitras, Vikas Mitra, and Anganwadi workers/helpers are given the stressful task of gathering crowds with difficult targets. Prime Minister Ji, do you remember that eleven and a half years ago, from this very Purnea district, you promised to grant special category status to Bihar. What happened to that promise? Are you once again coming to sell false promises and empty rhetoric to the people of Bihar before the elections?” he asked.

“Prime Minister Ji, loudly proclaim “Jungle Raj, Jungle Raj” to drown out your failures of 11 years at the centre and 20 years of NDA government, so that your shortcomings and public welfare issues get buried in this imaginary noise. But Bihar and its people are now well aware of your pretense, and therefore, lies will no longer work in Bihar," he claimed.