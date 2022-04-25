RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to tender his resignation to his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav soon

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav will tender his resignation to his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, soon.

The leader took to Twitter to inform about the same.

Published on: Monday, April 25, 2022, 09:16 PM IST