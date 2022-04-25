RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav to tender his resignation to his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav soon

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav will tender his resignation to his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, soon.
The leader took to Twitter to inform about the same.
मैं अपने पिता के नक्शे कदम पर चलने का काम किया । सभी कार्यकर्ताओं को सम्मान दिया जल्द अपने पिता से मिलकर अपना इस्तीफा दूंगा ।@laluprasadrjd @RJDforIndia @yadavtejashwi @RabriDeviRJD @MisaBharti @Chiranjeev_INC— Tej Pratap Yadav (@TejYadav14) April 25, 2022
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
Advertisement