Rising hate-crimes to seriously damage eco growth of nation: Adi Godrej

Mumbai: Noted industrialist Adi Godrej on Saturday warned that the rising intolerance, hate crimes and moral policing can "seriously damage" economic growth of the nation. Godrej, however, congratulated PM Modi for presenting a "grand vision" to build a new India and nearly double economy to a USD 5 trillion giant over the course of his second term in office. He was quick to add that all is not well in the country and pointed out a slew of concerns on the social front, warning of their impact on growth as well.

"It's not all a rosy picture now. One must not lose sight of the massive impoverishness plaguing our nation which can seriously damage the pace of growth going forward and prevent us from realising our potential," Godrej warned while addressing a gathering to celebrate the 150th anniversary of his alma mater St Xavier's College. He said unemployment is at 6.1 percent, a four-decadehigh, and needs to be tackled at the earliest. The remarks come amid a continuing spate of hate crimes like mob-lynching in the name of cow or in the name of religion being reported from many parts of the country.