Revealed - why India and China didn't bring a gun to a fist fight

Reportedly, Indian Army troopers were outnumbered by 1:5 when they came under attack from the Chinese People's Liberation Army soldiers at patrolling point number 14 in Galwan Valley on the Line of Actual Control. Officials had earlier stated that no guns had been used in the skirmish. An Indian Army official told IANS that the Chinese troops had used all sorts of barbed wires and stones to attack the Indian soldiers.

But to understand the reason why, one has to take a look at the 1996 Bilateral Agreement signed by India and China on "Confidence-Building Measures in the Military Field Along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas".

As per article VI of the Agreement, the two countries are not to open fire within two kilometers from the line of actual control. This had been stipulated to prevent "dangerous military activities" and does not apply to routine firing activities in small arms firing ranges.

As the first segment under Article VI states, "Neither side shall open fire, cause bio-degradation, use hazardous chemicals, conduct blast operations or hunt with guns or explosives within two kilometers from the line of actual control."