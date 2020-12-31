Revamped IRCTC website and app with new features launched

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the revamped IRCTC website and app with new features and enhanced user experience
The upgraded e-ticketing website will enhance ticket booking and travel experience.
Launching the new and upgraded platform, Goyal said, "Steve Jobs had said, "The customer, not technology, must be the core of your strategy." Technology should be suitable for customers. Technology should be used as a means to serve customers."
