Retired Lt Gen SP Kochhar's Daughter Run Over While Cycling Home From LSE In London

Cheistha Kochhar, 34, daughter of retired Lieutenant General Dr SP Kochhar, was fatally struck by a vehicle while cycling home from the London School of Economics, where she was pursuing her PhD. The accident occurred as Cheistha was commuting back to her residence, leaving her family devastated and in shock

In a heartfelt post on LinkedIn, SP Kochhar jotted, “I am still in London trying to collect the remains of my daughter, Cheistha Kochhar. She was run over by a truck on 19 Mar while cycling back from LSE, where she was doing her PhD. It has devasted us and her large circle of friends. If you have had any memories with her and if you wish to share them, you may do so at the following link. Can be testimonials, photos, videos or stories. You may even share this with others if you desire.”

Many mourners commented under his post. One said, “May you get strength to handle the difficult times. May her soul rest in peace.”

Another well-wisher commented, “Deepest condolences Lt Gen Dr SP Kochhar Sir. Absolutely shocking for us. Have so many fond memories of Cheistha Kochhar She was always so cheerful, vibrant and full of life. We worked together for shaping up India's first behavioural unit in #NitiAayog”

Another comment went this way, “Extremely shocked to hear this!! Our deepest condolences! No words to explain the sadness! Such a bright spark! May the entire family get enough courage to bear this loss.”

SP Kochhar is the Director General at Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI). He has penned a book- The CLAWS Journal Winter 2022