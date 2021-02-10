Republic Day violence: Accused Iqbal Singh sent to 7-day police custody; watch video

New Delhi: Iqbal Singh, an accused in the January 26 Delhi violence case, has been sent to seven-day police custody by a local court here on Wednesday.

The Delhi Police Special Cell had arrested Iqbal Singh from Hoshiarpur in Punjab late Tuesday. He was produced in Tis Hazari court today.

The police also said that Singh one of the main conspirators of the violence.

Singh told the court that he did not go to Red Fort to cause violence and whatever he did or said was in the "heat of the moment".

"I did not come to cause violence. I reached Red Fort just like that and had not planned to go there. When I reached emotions flared up. Whatever I did is on a live video. I have two daughters, whatever police is saying is false," he said.

"I have a loan to paid, you can check my bank account," he added.

Watch Video: