Republic Day 2026 Parade: Here’s The List Of Tableaux And Their Themes | VIDEOS

YouTube/ Sansad TV

As India marked its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 30 vibrant tableaux rolled down Kartavya Path in New Delhi, offering a powerful visual narrative of the nation’s diversity, heritage, and progress.

Of these, 17 tableaux represented States and Union Territories, while 13 came from various Ministries, Departments, and Services. United under the themes “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the displays reflected India’s journey from tradition to innovation, rooted in culture yet driven by self-reliance.

Manipur

Manipur showcased its agricultural transformation, highlighting GI-tagged produce like Sirarakhong chilli and the journey from indigenous farming to global markets, blending tradition with economic empowerment.

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, titled “Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi,” portrayed the state as both a spiritual land and a cradle of patriotism, honouring its temples, natural beauty, and immense contribution to the armed forces.

Odisha:

Odisha’s tableau, themed “Soil to Silicon,” traced the state’s evolution from agrarian roots to innovation-led growth, with a focus on women-led development and technological advancement.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh paid tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, celebrating her legacy of nari shakti, ethical governance, and spiritual strength, blending historical reverence with messages of women’s leadership.

Kerala

Kerala highlighted modern milestones such as India’s first Water Metro and its achievement of 100% digital literacy, showcasing inclusive development and eco-friendly innovation.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir celebrated its rich cultural heritage through handicrafts and folk dances, emphasizing resilience, artistic excellence, and national unity.

West Bengal

West Bengal honoured Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Vande Mataram, underscoring the state’s role in India’s freedom struggle and nationalist spirit.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra showcased Ganeshotsav as a symbol of self-reliance and community participation, blending cultural tradition with grassroots empowerment.

From agrarian strength and spiritual legacy to digital progress and cultural unity, the Republic Day 2026 parade reaffirmed the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, celebrating a nation that draws power from its diversity while marching forward as one.