 Republic Day 2026 Parade: Here’s The List Of Tableaux And Their Themes | VIDEOS
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRepublic Day 2026 Parade: Here’s The List Of Tableaux And Their Themes | VIDEOS

Republic Day 2026 Parade: Here’s The List Of Tableaux And Their Themes | VIDEOS

Thirty tableaux paraded along Kartavya Path during India’s 77th Republic Day celebrations on January 26, 2026. Seventeen represented States and Union Territories, while 13 came from Ministries and Departments. United under the themes ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat,’ the displays showcased India’s cultural heritage, innovation, self-reliance, and regional diversity.

Aleesha SamUpdated: Monday, January 26, 2026, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
YouTube/ Sansad TV

As India marked its 77th Republic Day on January 26, 30 vibrant tableaux rolled down Kartavya Path in New Delhi, offering a powerful visual narrative of the nation’s diversity, heritage, and progress.

Of these, 17 tableaux represented States and Union Territories, while 13 came from various Ministries, Departments, and Services. United under the themes “Swatantrata ka Mantra: Vande Mataram” and “Samriddhi ka Mantra: Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the displays reflected India’s journey from tradition to innovation, rooted in culture yet driven by self-reliance.

Manipur

Manipur showcased its agricultural transformation, highlighting GI-tagged produce like Sirarakhong chilli and the journey from indigenous farming to global markets, blending tradition with economic empowerment.

FPJ Shorts
A Symbol Of Pride: Gateway Of India Lights Up In Tricolour For Republic Day 2026
A Symbol Of Pride: Gateway Of India Lights Up In Tricolour For Republic Day 2026
Thane: Traffic Restrictions At Balkum Naka As Underground Metro Work Begins; Diversions To Remain In Place Till July | Details Inside
Thane: Traffic Restrictions At Balkum Naka As Underground Metro Work Begins; Diversions To Remain In Place Till July | Details Inside
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Show A HUGE Jump Due To Republic Day Holiday?
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Prediction: Will Sunny Deol Starrer Show A HUGE Jump Due To Republic Day Holiday?
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games
T20 World Cup 2026: ICC Set To Announce Warm-Up Match Schedule As India A, USA Set For Games

Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh, titled “Dev Bhoomi, Veer Bhoomi,” portrayed the state as both a spiritual land and a cradle of patriotism, honouring its temples, natural beauty, and immense contribution to the armed forces.

Odisha:

Odisha’s tableau, themed “Soil to Silicon,” traced the state’s evolution from agrarian roots to innovation-led growth, with a focus on women-led development and technological advancement.

Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh paid tribute to Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, celebrating her legacy of nari shakti, ethical governance, and spiritual strength, blending historical reverence with messages of women’s leadership.

Kerala

Kerala highlighted modern milestones such as India’s first Water Metro and its achievement of 100% digital literacy, showcasing inclusive development and eco-friendly innovation.

Jammu & Kashmir

Jammu & Kashmir celebrated its rich cultural heritage through handicrafts and folk dances, emphasizing resilience, artistic excellence, and national unity.

West Bengal

West Bengal honoured Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Vande Mataram, underscoring the state’s role in India’s freedom struggle and nationalist spirit.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra showcased Ganeshotsav as a symbol of self-reliance and community participation, blending cultural tradition with grassroots empowerment.

From agrarian strength and spiritual legacy to digital progress and cultural unity, the Republic Day 2026 parade reaffirmed the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat, celebrating a nation that draws power from its diversity while marching forward as one.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Accident Video: Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Another In High-Speed Collision In Hathras; 1...
UP Accident Video: Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Another In High-Speed Collision In Hathras; 1...
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In J&K's Samba
Pakistani Intruder Shot Dead By BSF Along International Border In J&K's Samba
‘Successful India Makes World More Stable’: EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Praises New Delhi...
‘Successful India Makes World More Stable’: EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen Praises New Delhi...
VIDEO: IAS Tina Dabi Slammed For ‘Lousy Salute’ During Republic Day 2026 Flag Hoisting
VIDEO: IAS Tina Dabi Slammed For ‘Lousy Salute’ During Republic Day 2026 Flag Hoisting
Agni, Pinaka, Gorkha Rifles: What Was Missing from the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path
Agni, Pinaka, Gorkha Rifles: What Was Missing from the Republic Day Parade at Kartavya Path