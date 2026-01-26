Republic Day 2026: India Showcases Military Might During R-Day Parade At Kartavya Path, Operation Sindoor Tableau Main Attraction Of Event - Highlights

Republic Day 2026: India Showcases Military Might During R-Day Parade At Kartavya Path, Operation Sindoor Tableau Main Attraction Of Event (Screengrab) | X

New Delhi: India celebrated its 77th Republic Day on Monday (January 26) with a grand display of its military might at the parade held at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. A tri-services tableau showcasing replicas of major weapon systems deployed by the Indian military during Operation Sindoor in early May was a major attraction.

Meanwhile, the parade also included weaponry showcased during the R-Day celebrations, including missiles, warplanes, newly raised units, and lethal weapon systems used during India’s Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

LIVE: Republic Day Parade - 2026

The President of the European Council, Antonio Costa, and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, graced the event as chief guests. The overarching theme of the event at Kartavya Path was 150 years of Vande Mataram.

The major weapon systems displayed included the BrahMos and Akash weapon systems, the ‘Suryastra’ rocket launcher, Main Battle Tank Arjun, and an array of indigenously built military platforms and hardware.

Operation Sindoor Tableau:

The powerful tri-services tableau titled “Operation Sindoor: Victory Through Jointness” was presented by the Indian Armed Forces during the parade. A glass-cased integrated operational centre depicting the conduct of Operation Sindoor with the use of weapon systems such as BrahMos and S-400 missiles rolled down Kartavya Path.

The Tri-Services tableau at this year's Republic Day showcases Operation SINDOOR: Victory Through Jointness, highlighting the unity, strength, and seamless coordination of the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force in safeguarding national sovereignty



Watch Republic Day…

Battle Array Format:

For the first time, the parade showcased a phased ‘Battle Array Format’ of the Indian Army that included an aerial component. It featured a High Mobility Reconnaissance Vehicle and India’s first indigenously designed Armoured Light Specialist Vehicle.

Choppers, Including Dhruv and Rudra:

Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopters carrying the Indian Army’s Operation Sindoor flag were featured in the Prahar Formation. These choppers were accompanied by their armed versions, Rudra.

VIDEO | Republic Day 2026: Over the Kartavya Path, Prahar formation comprising one Dhruv Advance Light Helicopter carrying the 'Operation Sindoor' flag of the Indian Army along with 'Rudra' ALH-WSI of the Indian and ALH Mark IV of the Indian Air Force.



(Full… pic.twitter.com/wOXJIvEVph — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 26, 2026

Indian Army Tanks:

The combat elements then followed, with T-90 Bhishma and Main Battle Tank Arjun rolling past the saluting dais with aerial support from Apache AH-64E and Prachand Light Combat Helicopters.

77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳 | T-90 Bhishma tank, Arjun Mk I Main Battle Tank, followed by Nag Missile System (TRACKED) MK-2 on the Kartavya Path, during the Republic Day Parade



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/fXXte7ZJjk — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

Mechanised Columns at Display:

Other mechanised columns included the BMP-II Infantry Combat Vehicle, along with the Nag Missile System (Tracked) Mk-2.

BrahMos Missile Showcased:

Among the major weapon systems showcased at the parade were the Suryastra Universal Rocket Launcher System (URLS), BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, and Akash missile systems.

#WATCH | The SURYASTRA Universal Rocket Launcher System, led by Lt. Mehak Bhati of the 40 Field Regiment, approaches the saluting dais.



Following it, the BRAHMOS Weapon System, led by Capt. Animesh Rohila of the 344 Missile Regiment, rolls along Kartavya Path, showcasing… pic.twitter.com/ZMQon4aAhc — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026

Indian Navy Contingent:

The Indian Navy contingent comprised 144 young personnel, led by Lt Karan Nagyal as contingent commander, with Lt Pawan Kumar Gandi, Lt Priti Kumari, and Lt Varun Dreveriya as platoon commanders.

The marching contingent of the Indian Navy participates in the #RepublicDay2026 parade at Kartavya Path, in Delhi.



(Video: DD) pic.twitter.com/I4jYwEo9c6 — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

Indian Navy Tableau:

This was followed by the naval tableau presenting a vivid depiction of the theme ‘Strong Navy for a Strong Nation’. It showcased a stitched ship from the 5th century CE, now christened INSV Kaundinya, Gurab-class ships of the Maratha Navy, and frontline indigenous platforms, including the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant and INS Udayagiri.

The tableau also featured a depiction of the circumnavigation route followed by INSV Tarini as part of the Navika Sagar Parikrama-II expedition. In addition to naval personnel, young cadets from the Sea Cadets Corps—a non-governmental organisation imparting basic nautical skills to youth in Mumbai—marched alongside the tableau.

Indian Air Force Contingent:

The Indian Air Force contingent comprised four officers and 144 airmen. It was commanded by Squadron Leader Jagdesh Kumar, with Squadron Leader Nikita Choudhery, Flight Lieutenant Prakhar Chandrakar, and Flight Lieutenant Dinesh as supernumerary officers.

The marching contingent of Indian Air Force participates in #RepublicDay parade at Kartavya Path, just as Sindoor Formation - comprising two Rafales, two Sukhoi and 2 MiG 29 and one Jaguar Fighter Aircraft of the IAF flies above.



LIVE: https://t.co/d0L8j76vai@IAF_MCC… pic.twitter.com/M8bknuG51y — DD News (@DDNewslive) January 26, 2026

Syncing with the marching contingent was a thrilling fly-past by two Rafale jets, two MiG-29s, two Su-30s, and one Jaguar aircraft in ‘Spearhead’ formation, symbolising the “Sindoor Formation”.

Delhi: Visuals of the Vajraang formation. The formation consists of 06 Rafale aircraft flying in 'Vajraang' Formation.

77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳



77th #RepublicDay🇮🇳



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/554oC0KQIv — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2026

LR-AShM Missile Showcased:

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) showcased its hypersonic glide missile LR-AShM. It is capable of engaging static and moving targets and is designed to carry various payloads.

A military contingent from the European Union, carrying the military staff flag and flags of Operations Atalanta and Aspides—the grouping’s naval operations—also featured at the parade. It marked the EU’s first participation in such an event outside Europe.

A total of 30 tableaux from 17 sttaes and 13 union ministries participated in the Republic Day Parade.