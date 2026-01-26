Striking Visuals Of 77th Republic Day: India Celebrates Unity, Pride And Patriotism

By: Sunanda Singh | January 26, 2026
India woke up to pride and patriotism as the 77th Republic Day celebrations painted the country in saffron, white, and green.
The iconic Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path, New Delhi, showcased India’s military strength, discipline, and cultural diversity.
The striking visuals captured more than events, they reflected India’s journey, resilience, and collective spirit.
Marching contingents, defence equipment, and precision drills reflected the strength and preparedness of India’s armed forces.
Colourful tableaux from different states highlighted India’s heritage, traditions, and achievements through striking visuals.
Fighter jets roaring across the sky in perfect formation left spectators spellbound with thrilling aerial displays.
From schools to state capitals, flag hoisting and cultural programmes marked Republic Day celebrations nationwide.
