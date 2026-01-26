Sky-High Valour: Operation Sindoor Tribute, Ashok Chakra Pride Define IAF’s R-Day 2026

Commanding the skies. Image courtesy X handle of @IAF_MCC |

It was indeed a glorious day for the entire country—and more so for the Indian Air Force—as men and machines touched the glory of the skies during the 77th Republic Day celebrations on Kartavya Path.

Republic Day 2026 stood as a landmark moment for the IAF, blending traditional aerial displays with historic milestones in space exploration. The day was defined by three key pillars: a specialised flypast, the highest peacetime gallantry honours, and a bridge between the cockpit and the cosmos.

The highlights of the ceremony were the gallantry awards conferred by President Droupadi Murmu, recognising the transition of IAF pilots into "Gaganyatris" (astronauts).

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was awarded India’s highest peacetime gallantry award. This recognition followed his historic mission in June 2025, where he became the first Indian to visit the International Space Station (ISS) as part of the Axiom-4 mission. With over 2,000 flying hours on platforms like the Su-30 MKI and MiG-29, his transition to space marked the first time an Indian has reached orbit since 1984.

The #IndianAirForce congratulates Gp Capt Shubhanshu Shukla on being awarded the Ashok Chakra, India's highest peacetime gallantry award.



As India's second astronaut, his achievement reflects exceptional operational excellence, mission readiness, rigorous discipline and highest

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair received the second-highest peacetime gallantry award. A distinguished fighter test pilot with over 3,000 flying hours, Gp Capt Nair served as the backup for the Axiom-4 mission and remains a primary candidate for India’s indigenous Gaganyaan mission.

The #IndianAirForce congratulates Gp Capt Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair on being awarded the prestigious Kirti Chakra, India's second highest peacetime gallantry award.



The officer displayed his professional excellence and dedication in the rigorous training towards the India's

The 2026 Republic Day flypast was a meticulously planned aerial display featuring a total of 29 aircraft, structured for the first time in a "Phased Battle Array" to reflect the theme of Operation Sindoor.

This formation strategy was designed to demonstrate actual combat groupings rather than just ceremonial rows. The display was inaugurated by the Dhwaj formation, where four Mi-17 V5 helicopters flew in an inverted ‘Y’ to troop the National Flag and service ensigns.

This was followed by the Prahar formation, a tri-service grouping of three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) carrying the operation’s commemorative flag, and the Garud formation, which integrated Apache and LCH Prachand attack helicopters to showcase modern battlefield synergy.

The strategic and maritime segments highlighted the modernisation of the fleet through the Arjan and Varuna formations. The Arjan formation featured a C-130J Super Hercules escorted by two of the IAF's newly inducted C-295 transport aircraft, while the Varuna formation demonstrated joint maritime strike capabilities with a Navy P-8I Poseidon escorted by two Su-30 MKIs. '

The emotional and technical centrepiece was the Sindoor formation, a massive seven-aircraft spearhead comprising Rafales, Su-30 MKIs, MiG-29s and a Jaguar. This specific grouping represented the diverse platforms utilised during the actual Operation Sindoor in May 2025, embodying the IAF's 2026 motto: "Achook, Abhedya va Sateek" (Infallible, Invincible and Precise).

The display concluded with a high-intensity demonstration of air superiority through the Vajrang and Vijay formations. The Vajrang formation consisted of six Rafale fighter jets in a tight combat array, asserting India’s frontline strike power.

Finally, the flypast reached its traditional crescendo with the Vijay formation, where a lone Rafale jet performed a spectacular Vertical Charlie manoeuvre, pulling upward at high speed and spiraling into the clouds to mark the formal end of the 2026 Republic Day parade.