Republic Day 2024 Parade Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast Of National Flag Unfurling & March Past At Kartavya Path In Delhi On India's 75th R-Day

New Delhi, January 26: All eyes will be on the Republic Day 2024 parade in Delhi today, January 26. As India commemorates its 75th Republic Day, the parade is set to showcase the country's military prowess and rich cultural heritage at the majestic Kartavya Path in the national capital. The government is hosting live streaming of the Republic Day 2024 parade. Scroll down to watch the Republic Day 2024 parade live streaming.

While celebrations to mark India's 75th Republic Day have begun, the parade will commence at 10:30 am and run for a duration of approximately 90 minutes. Prior to the parade, President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the Tricolour. This will be followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns. French President Emmanuel Macron is the Chief Guest for the 75th Republic Day celebrations in the national capital.

Republic Day 2024 Live Streaming:

Republic Day Parade 2024 Live Streaming On Doordarshan National:

Republic Day Parade 2024 Details:

The Republic Day parade will start with President Murmu taking the salute. Parade Commander, Lieutenant General Bhavnish Kumar, General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, will command the parade. Kartavya Path will be a witness to march by a 95-member contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France.

Contingents of the Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, Indian Coast Guard, CAPF, Delhi Police, NCC, and NSS will march on the Kartavya Path. Tableaux of 16 States and nine ministries will be showcased during the parade.

All-Women Tri-Service Contingent To Join Republic Day Parade

The parade will also witness an all-women Tri-Service contingent marching down Kartavya Path for the first time. The CAPF contingents will also consist of women personnel.