Republic Day 2024: Breaking Official Protocol, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Touches Child Actor's Feet Playing Lord Ram

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar came down from the stage and touched the feet of the actor playing the role of Lord Ram, while he was watching the dance presentation related to Lord Ram during the Republic Day celebrations in Karnal on Friday.

"Hail to Sri Ramchandra who resides everywhere! On the occasion of Republic Day celebrations, I was overwhelmed with emotions after seeing the presentation related to Lord Shri Ram ji by child actors and got the privilege of touching his feet and receiving blessings," the Chief Minister said in a post on 'X'.

कण-कण और रोम-रोम में बसे सियावर रामचंद्र की जय !



गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह के अवसर पर बाल कलाकारों द्वारा प्रभु श्रीराम जी से जुड़ी प्रस्तुति देखकर भाव विभोर हो गया तथा उनके चरण स्पर्श कर आशीर्वाद प्राप्त करने का सौभाग्य मिला।#RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/QqqKMJlKWK — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) January 26, 2024

The Chief Minister also announced a holiday for all schools in Haryana on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Republic Day 2024 tableau of Uttar Pradesh took part in the 75th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in Delhi. The theme of the tablueau was Ayodhya-Vikshit Bharat-Samradh Virasat.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla was held in Ayodhya on January 2022. The front of the tableau symbolised this event, showcasing the childhood image of Ram Lalla.

The Haryana Chief Minister also unfurled the national flag and was present at a parade in Karnal on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"May every person of this Republic get 'equal rights' On the occasion of 75th Republic Day, I unfurled the national flag and took salute of a parade in Karnal today. Earlier, by offering flowers at the Martyr's Memorial, I paid tributes to the great freedom fighters and martyrs who sacrificed everything for the freedom of Mother India," the Chief Minister said in another post.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted fellow Indians on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day.

"Best wishes on the special occasion of the 75th Republic Day. Jai Hind!" PM Modi posted on X.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag in Lucknow, and extended his wishes on the 75th Republic Day and appealed to Indians to build a 'capable self-reliant India'.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to the people of the state on the 75th Republic Day! This national festival not only remembers our immortal fighters but also provides us an opportunity to commit ourselves to the realization of the concept of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat," CM Yogi said in a post on 'X'.