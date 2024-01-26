Indian Leaders Unfurl Tri-colour At Their Respective Residences On Republic Day 2024 (Watch Video)

Republic Day 2024 | FPJ

As India celebrates Republic Day 2024 with great enthusiasm, leaders unfurl National flag at their respective residences. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

On 75th Republic Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence.

Among the key leaders that hoisted national flag at their residences, videos of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have surfaced.

#WATCH | Delhi | Union Minister Nitin Gadkari unfurls the national flag at his residence, on #RepublicDay2024 pic.twitter.com/0jDeOPaphg — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla unfurls the national flag on 75th Republic Day in Delhi pic.twitter.com/OmoxDK5NDh — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2024

'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' की श्रेष्ठतम अभिव्यक्ति 'गणतंत्र दिवस' के अवसर पर आज लखनऊ स्थित अपने सरकारी आवास पर...



जय हिंद! pic.twitter.com/REoSKCrvMB — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 26, 2024

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade. Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950.

Read Also US Extends Republic Day Wishes To India, Calls Country Key Strategic Partner

President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.