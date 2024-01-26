 Indian Leaders Unfurl Tri-colour At Their Respective Residences On Republic Day 2024 (Watch Video)
On 75th Republic Day, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh unfurls the national flag at his residence

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 10:26 AM IST
Republic Day 2024 | FPJ

As India celebrates Republic Day 2024 with great enthusiasm, leaders unfurl National flag at their respective residences. President Droupadi Murmu will lead the country in the grand celebrations of its journey of Amrit Kaal that began post the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the country's independence.

Among the key leaders that hoisted national flag at their residences, videos of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari have surfaced.

A total of 25 tableaux, including 16 from various States and Union territories and 9 from central government departments, will be on display at the Republic Day parade. Republic Day is celebrated on January 26 every year to commemorate the day when our Constitution came into effect in 1950.

Viksit Bharat's rich cultural diversity, the 'Aatmanirbhar' military prowess and the growing Nari Shakti are the dominating themes of the 90-minute parade that will be graced by French President Emmanuel Macron as Chief Guest. The ceremonial event will witness the classic display of the nation's defence forces with an exhilarating display of mighty cavalcades comprising mechanised columns state-of-the-art equipment, marches of contingents and a display of varied culture and unity in the diversity of the nation.

