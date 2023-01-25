e-Paper Get App
Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: India succeeded as democratic republic because so many creeds and languages have not divided us, says President Murmu
Live Updates

India is about to ring in its 74th Republic Day on Thursday and January 26 calls for a special celebration as this date marks when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.

FPJ Web Desk | Wednesday, January 25, 2023, 07:37 PM IST
Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: Preparations in full swing in India | ANI
25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces: President Droupadi Murmu

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

Delhi | Red Fort and the area around illuminated on the eve of Republic Day 2023

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy & multilateralism & the right forum for shaping a better world & a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order: Pres Murmu

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape: President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Droupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

Ahmedabad: Students hold the National flag during the Republic Day celebrations, at a school, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

ANI

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

Tezpur: Security personnel march during a rehearsal of the Republic Day 2023 celebrations, in Tezpur, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.

- PTI

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST

WATCH | PM Narendra Modi witnessed cultural performance by artists who are a part of this year's Republic Day Parade in Delhi

25 January 2023 06:54 PM IST

Students performing during the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Delhi Government, at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

ANI

25 January 2023 06:54 PM IST

Multi-layer security cover in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations 

25 January 2023 06:54 PM IST

