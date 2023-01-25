Republic Day 2023 Live Updates: India succeeded as democratic republic because so many creeds and languages have not divided us, says President Murmu

25 January 2023 07:37 PM IST
On the occasion of Republic Day, I convey my special appreciation to our jawans who guard our borders and are ready to make any sacrifice for the country. I also express my appreciation for all the brave soldiers of paramilitary forces and police forces: President Droupadi Murmu
Delhi | Red Fort and the area around illuminated on the eve of Republic Day 2023
G20 presidency is an opportunity to promote democracy & multilateralism & the right forum for shaping a better world & a better future. Under India’s leadership, I'm sure, G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable &sustainable world order: Pres Murmu
India will always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, who headed the Drafting Committee of the Constitution, and thus had a critical part in giving it the final shape: President Droupadi Murmu on the eve of
When we celebrate Republic Day, we celebrate what we have achieved, together, as a nation: President Droupadi Murmu in an address to the nation on the eve of 74th Republic Day
Ahmedabad: Students hold the National flag during the Republic Day celebrations, at a school, in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
ANI
Tezpur: Security personnel march during a rehearsal of the Republic Day 2023 celebrations, in Tezpur, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023.
- PTI
WATCH | PM Narendra Modi witnessed cultural performance by artists who are a part of this year's Republic Day Parade in Delhi
Students performing during the Republic Day celebrations organised by the Delhi Government, at Chhatrasal Stadium, in New Delhi on Wednesday.
ANI
Multi-layer security cover in Delhi for Republic Day celebrations
India is about to ring in its 74th Republic Day on Thursday and January 26 calls for a special celebration as this date marks when the Constitution of India came into effect in 1950.
