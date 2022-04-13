Repeated negligence, investigation should be done: LJP leader Chirag Paswan after bomb hurled near Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Jansabha

Lok Jan Shakti Party (R) chief Chirag Paswan on Wednesday called it a matter of concern a day after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had a narrow escape as a minor explosion rocked his Jan Samvad programme in Nalanda district yesterday evening.

Condemning the incident, the LJPleader called for an investigation in the matter. Chirag Paswan said, there is repeated negligence, investigation should be done in the matter. "This is the second attack on him (CM Nitish Kumar) within a month. It's a matter of concern and I condemn it," the leader added.

This was the second attack on Nitish Kumar in three weeks. Earlier, a man in mid 20s punched Nitish Kumar from behind in Bakhtiyarpur town in Patna district on March 27.

Bihar | There is repeated negligence, investigation should be done in the matter. This is the second attack on him (CM Nitish Kumar) within a month. It's a matter of concern & I condemn it: Lok Janshakti Party (R) Supremo Chirag Paswan pic.twitter.com/IWp4vB8JMi — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2022

The Chief Minister on Tuesday travelled to Nalanda for the programme, organised by district administration at the Gandhi high school in Silao block. The explosion took place around 20 feet away from Nitish Kumar who was busy interacting with common people and some explosive materials fell just 5 feet away from Nitish Kumar, creating chaos at the venue.

An official of Nalanda police said that a man named Subham Aditya, a native of Satyarganj village under Islampur police station, has been arrested in this connection.

Following the Bakhtiyarpur attack, the Bihar Police had prepared a blueprint to enhance the security of the Chief Minister.

While for the explosion incident, the Bihar Police has constituted a team headed by Additional Director General, security, Bacchu Singh Meena to investigate and submit the report with the home department.

Following frequent attacks on the chief minister, the home department which comes under Nitish kumar himself, is extremely concerned about the security breach.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 02:55 PM IST