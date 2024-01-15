 Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRenowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital

Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital

During his long career, Rana wrote many collections of poetry, showcasing his skill in the Urdu language and his ability to capture the essence of life

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, January 15, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
article-image
Munawwar Rana |

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest at the PGI Hospital in Lucknow. He had been sick for a long time and was getting treatment at the hospital. Before this, he had problems with his kidneys and heart. He was born on November 26, 1952, in Rae Bareli, India.

Rana was known for his beautiful poetry that touched the hearts of many people. His words explored different feelings like love, sadness, and the challenges of life.

During his long career, Rana wrote many collections of poetry, showcasing his skill in the Urdu language and his ability to capture the essence of life. People from India and around the world admired his work, making him a respected figure in Urdu poetry.

Championing social causes through verse

Apart from his poetry, Rana was also recognised for speaking out on important social issues. He used his poems to address problems like injustice and the need for harmony among different communities.

The news of Munawwar Rana's passing is sad for those who appreciated his poetry. Rana's legacy is not just about his poetry but also about his courage in speaking up for what he believed in. Even though he is no longer with us, his poetry will remain a source of comfort and wisdom for many generations to come.

Read Also
VIDEO: PM Modi Wears 'Mundu' To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence In...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital

Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital

West Bengal: War Of Words Ensues Between Congress And TMC Over Seat Sharing

West Bengal: War Of Words Ensues Between Congress And TMC Over Seat Sharing

West Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

West Bengal: Two More Arrested In Sandeshkhali ED Attack Incident

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency: Milind Deora's Adieu To Congress Turns Spotlight On India's...

Mumbai South Lok Sabha Constituency: Milind Deora's Adieu To Congress Turns Spotlight On India's...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...

Nagaland State Lottery Result 14-01-2024, 8 PM Live: Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Toucan...