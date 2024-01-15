Renowned Poet Munawwar Rana Dies At 71 Due To Cardiac Arrest At Lucknow Hospital

Munawwar Rana |

Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passed away at the age of 71 on Sunday due to a cardiac arrest at the PGI Hospital in Lucknow. He had been sick for a long time and was getting treatment at the hospital. Before this, he had problems with his kidneys and heart. He was born on November 26, 1952, in Rae Bareli, India.

Rana was known for his beautiful poetry that touched the hearts of many people. His words explored different feelings like love, sadness, and the challenges of life.

Muhajir Nama by Munawwar Rana is one of my favorite poem of all time.

Rest in Peace #MunawwarRana you’ll be missed 💔 pic.twitter.com/g9Y6kIHuNd — Syed Irfan Ahmad (@Iam_SyedIrfan) January 14, 2024

During his long career, Rana wrote many collections of poetry, showcasing his skill in the Urdu language and his ability to capture the essence of life. People from India and around the world admired his work, making him a respected figure in Urdu poetry.

Championing social causes through verse

Apart from his poetry, Rana was also recognised for speaking out on important social issues. He used his poems to address problems like injustice and the need for harmony among different communities.

The news of Munawwar Rana's passing is sad for those who appreciated his poetry. Rana's legacy is not just about his poetry but also about his courage in speaking up for what he believed in. Even though he is no longer with us, his poetry will remain a source of comfort and wisdom for many generations to come.