 PM Modi Wears 'South Indian Lungi' To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence In Delhi; Video Surfaces
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaPM Modi Wears 'South Indian Lungi' To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence In Delhi; Video Surfaces

PM Modi Wears 'South Indian Lungi' To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence In Delhi; Video Surfaces

The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals has surfaced on the internet. It can be seen in the video that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wearing a white lungi along with a blac coat. The Prime Minister also held a shawl on his left shoulder.

Azhar KhanUpdated: Sunday, January 14, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image
PM Modi Wears Lungi To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence In Delhi; Video Surfaces | Twitter | ANI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen donning a South Indian lungi to take part in pongal celebrations at Minister of State L Murugan's residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals has surfaced on the internet. It can be seen in the video that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wearing a white lungi along with a blac coat. The Prime Minister also held a shawl on his left shoulder.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen in the video entering the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi and taking part in the celebrations. Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also present at the residence of MoS Murugan. PM Narendra Modi is seen putting something in a container which is kept on fire for cooking and then proceeds towards a cow standing inside the mandap. PM Modi garlands the cow and then feeds it something.

Read Also
INDIA’s Only Agenda Is To Remove PM Narendra Modi, Says BJP President JP Nadda
article-image

The onlookers are seen filming the Prime Minister donning the lungi and taking part in the celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Happy Pongal Celebrations to all the people.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

PM Modi Wears 'South Indian Lungi' To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence...

PM Modi Wears 'South Indian Lungi' To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence...

BJP Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After Milind Deora Quits Congress, Says 'He Should Do NYAY To His...

BJP Takes Jibe At Rahul Gandhi After Milind Deora Quits Congress, Says 'He Should Do NYAY To His...

INDIA’s Only Agenda Is To Remove PM Narendra Modi, Says BJP President JP Nadda

INDIA’s Only Agenda Is To Remove PM Narendra Modi, Says BJP President JP Nadda

ED Registers New Money Laundering Case Against 8 Betting Apps Including FairPlay

ED Registers New Money Laundering Case Against 8 Betting Apps Including FairPlay

MTHL Inaugurated: Commuters Seen Halting Vehicles For Clicking Photos On Atal Setu, Littering...

MTHL Inaugurated: Commuters Seen Halting Vehicles For Clicking Photos On Atal Setu, Littering...