PM Modi Wears 'South Indian Lungi' To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence In Delhi; Video Surfaces

PM Modi Wears Lungi To Take Part In Pongal Celebrations At MoS L Murugan's Residence In Delhi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen donning a South Indian lungi to take part in pongal celebrations at Minister of State L Murugan's residence in Delhi on Wednesday. The video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals has surfaced on the internet. It can be seen in the video that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wearing a white lungi along with a blac coat. The Prime Minister also held a shawl on his left shoulder.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen in the video entering the residence of MoS L Murugan in Delhi and taking part in the celebrations. Puducherry Lt Governor and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also present at the residence of MoS Murugan. PM Narendra Modi is seen putting something in a container which is kept on fire for cooking and then proceeds towards a cow standing inside the mandap. PM Modi garlands the cow and then feeds it something.

The onlookers are seen filming the Prime Minister donning the lungi and taking part in the celebrations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Happy Pongal Celebrations to all the people.