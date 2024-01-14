INDIA’s Only Agenda Is To Remove PM Narendra Modi, Says BJP President JP Nadda | Twitter

The BJP has drawn up plans to register as many as 1 crore new voters under its NamoNavmatdata Abhiyan by January 25, when the Navmatdata Diwas will be celebrated. On the day, party national president J.P. Nadda said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation will be telecast live through 5,000 giant screens that will be installed across the country.

'You are the fortunate generation'

At the launch of the campaign, organised by BJP Yuva Morcha, at the party headquarters in Delhi on Saturday, Nadda enumerated the importance of enlisting the support of the youth. “It is the youth of the country who are seeing all round development of infrastructure. You are the fortunate generation which have seen greater connectivity, development, grow th of infrastructure and the opportunity to take the na tion forward,” he told the gathering.

'In a democracy voters has the maximum power'

Noting that “in a democracy voters has the maximum power,” Nadda said it is for this reason that for the PM’s address on Jan 25 during the Navmatdata Diwas the giant screens will be installed so the party’s message gets across clearly. In a dig at INDIA, Nadda said it is only keen on “rasam adayagi” (performing rituals) and has no real agenda. “It is a virtual alliance and is only keen on performing rituals.”

Saying “Modi’s agenda is of creating a developed India, proving encouragement to youth, entrepreneur and farmers, ensuring empowerment of women and ending poverty”, Nadda said the opposition group had “only one agenda — to remove Modi.” He said the opposition parties have two goals: to save their families and properties.

'INDIA leaders are concerned about the well-being of their families'

“They are bothered about their kin.” Recounting the names of politicians from Kashmir to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra to West Bengal who have promoted their children or relatives, Nadda said INDIA leaders are concerned about the well-being of their families. From top to bottom, they and their families are caught in CBI and ED probes.

“Many are behind bars and have to appear in court. They themselves are involved in corrupt practices and accuse the NDA of wrongdoing.” Nadda asserted that while Modi has redefined politics and stands for “sabka saath, sabka vikas”, the opposition has no real issue. In a veiled reference to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, he said issues related to OBCs are being raised while former prime ministers (from Congress) sat on reports for years.