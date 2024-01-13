INDIA Bloc Leaders Attend Virtual Meeting, Key Issues Like Seat-Sharing, Alliance Convenor On Agenda

Administrator

The leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc are currently engaged in a virtual meeting, with a primary focus on discussing seat-sharing arrangements and selecting the alliance's convener. Jairam Ramesh, the General Secretary of the Congress, revealed that the meeting will also address the alliance parties' involvement in the upcoming Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, scheduled to commence on January 14 in Manipur.

"They will review various issues like seat-sharing talks that have begun, participation in Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will begin from Thoubal near Imphal the day after tomorrow, and other important matters," Ramesh said in a post on X.

There is a reported disagreement within the alliance, as the JDU advocates for Nitish Kumar as the convener, facing opposition from the TMC. Notably, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was absent from today's meeting due to prior commitments. The alliance, comprising 28 opposition parties, has united under the INDIA banner with the aim of challenging the BJP and securing victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar, JD(U) chief and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, RJD Chief Lalu Yadav, Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav, DMK Chief and Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, DMK MP Kanimozhi, AAP convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha, NC leader Omar Abdullah, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury were in attendance at the virtual meet.

On Saturday, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Congress convened to discuss the allocation of seats. The gathering, which took place at Mukul Wasnik's residence, extended for approximately two hours. Representatives from both parties characterized the meeting as a constructive step forward.