'Removal of mangalsutra by wife is mental cruelty of highest order': Madras HC

Chennai: If a [Hindu] woman, estranged from her husband, removes her thali (mangalsutra) it would amount to the highest order of mental cruelty to the husband, a Division Bench of the Madras High Court has observed in a case of matrimonial dispute.

“Thali around the neck of a [Hindu] woman was a sacred thing which symbolises the continuance of married life and it is removed only after the death of the husband. Therefore, its removal by the petitioner/wife can be said to be an act which reflected mental cruelty of the highest order as it could have caused agony and hurt the sentiments of the respondent,” said the bench of Justices V M Velumani and S Sounthar.

The court made the observations while allowing a miscellaneous appeal petition from Sivakumar, who was working as a professor in a medical college in Erode district in western Tamil Nadu. Sivakumar had filed for divorcing his estranged wife. However, the lower court had refusing to grant him divorce and hence he appealed in the Madras High Court.

During the hearing of the appeal, his counsel submitted that his wife had removed her thali, which he had tied around her neck during their marriage.

Sivakumar’s wife during examination in court had contended that she had only removed the thali chain and not the thali per se.

The wife’s counsel argued that as per Section 7 of the Hindu Marriage Act tying of thali around a woman’s neck was not mandatory. Therefore, he contended, removing the thali chain would not impact marital relationship.

However, the court said that it was common knowledge that the ritual of tying the thali was an essential one in Hindu marriage rituals (in Tamil Nadu). The judges also said the act of removing the thali at the time of estrangement along with other evidences, “compel us to a definite conclusion that the parties have no intention to reconcile and continue the marital knot.” The wife, in this case, had also made allegation that her husband was involved in extra-marital affair with his female colleagues.