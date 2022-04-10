Remembering Phanishwar Nath Renu on his 45th Death Anniversary

Phanishwar Nath 'Renu' was one of the most successful and influential writers of modern Hindi literature. The revolutionary characteristic of Renu marked the post-Premchand era. He is the author of Maila Anchal, which after Premchand's Godaan, is regarded as the most significant Hindi novel.

Phanishwar Nath 'Renu' is best known for promoting the voice of contemporary rural India through the genre of 'Aanchalik Upanyas' and is placed amongst the pioneering Hindi writers who brought regional voices into the mainstream Hindi literature.

As a member of the lower caste community, he gave voice to his community by producing literature with landless farmers and lower caste as protagonists. Renu’s exceptional subversion of the use of Khadi Boli in his literature is applaudable.

His short story 'Maare Gaye Gulfam' was adapted into a film Teesri Kasam, by Basu Bhattacharya in 1966 for which he also wrote the dialogues. Later his short story Panchlight was made into a TV short film.

Phanishwar Nath Renu was born on 4th March 1921, in the small district of Purnia, Bihar and completed his education in India and Nepal.

The author lived through the era of India's freedom struggle. He lived through the Quit India Movement and also the Nepali Revolutionary struggle. He also participated in the fight against the dictatorship in Nepal and was involved in the attempts of establishing democracy in the country.

Some of Phanishwar Nath Renu’s novels are Maila Anchal, Parti Parikatha, Juloos, Deerghtapa, Kitne Chaurahe and Paltu Babu Road. Amongst all the works, Maila Anchal (1954) is his masterpiece and is considered the second-best after Premchand’s Godaan (1936).

Phanishwar Nath Renu died on 11th April 1977.

