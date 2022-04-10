Vishnu Prabhakar death anniversary: All you need to know about the Gandhian writer

Eminent writer, litterateur and Padma Bhushan award winner Vishnu Prabhakar was born on January 29, 1912 in the Mirapur village of Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

Prabhakar had written novels, plays and story collections in his lifetime. A unique characteristic of his works is that they include elements of patriotism, nationalism and messages of social upliftment.

He was best known for his engaging biography of Bengali litterateur Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, “Awara Maseeha” and the trademark Gandhi cap he wore till the end of his life. The poet had been ailing for a long time.

His other famous works include Pankheen, Jane Anjane, Dhalti Raat, Swapnamayi, Nav Prabhat and Doctor besides "Ardhanarishwar" for which he was awarded Sahitya Akademi.

After Indian independence, Prabhakar worked as Drama director in All India Radio from 1955 to 1957.

The poet made headlines in 2005 when he threatened to return the Padma Bhushan for alleged misconduct at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. He won the Padma Bhushan and the Sahitya Akademi award for his novel, “Ardhanarishvara” (The Androgynous God or Shiva).

He passed away on April 11 2009 in New Delhi. Prabhakar had decided to donate his body to the All India Institute of Medical Science.

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 12:00 PM IST