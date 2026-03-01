 'Remain Vigilant, Avoid Unnecessary Movement Ashore': DGS Issues Urgent Advisory For Indian Seafarers In Iran Amid War Escalation
DG Shipping advised Indian seafarers in Iran and those sailing through the Strait of Hormuz to remain vigilant amid escalating US–Israel and Iran hostilities. The alert follows missile and drone exchanges and an oil tanker strike near Oman that wounded four crew members, raising fears of disruption along a key global oil route.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 05:24 PM IST
article-image
'Remain Vigilant, Avoid Unnecessary Movement Ashore': DGS Issues Urgent Advisory For Indian Seafarers In Iran Amid War Escalation | Representational image

The Directorate General of Shipping (DG Shipping) has issued an urgent advisory for Indian seafarers trapped and stranded in Iran, asking them to exercise extreme caution in view of the rapidly escalating situation in the region. The advisory came as the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran, which led to retaliatory missile and drone attacks by Tehran. The escalation has triggered heightened security alerts and disruptions across the Gulf nations.

In its advisory, it wrote, All Indian-flagged vessels and Indian seafarers onboard foreign-flagged ships operating at Iranian ports or transiting through the Strait of Hormuz have been advised to exercise extreme caution in view of the prevailing security situation.

Indian seafarers presently in Iran, including those awaiting joining of vessels or awaiting wages/safe repatriation after sign-off, are requested to: Remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement ashore.

It urged seafarers to "strictly follow advisories issued by the Embassy of India, Tehran and MEA; and urgently register their details online or through parents/family members with the Embassy of India, Tehran."

Israel-Iran War Updates

An oil tanker transiting the strategically crucial Strait of Hormuz was attacked on Sunday, leaving four crew members wounded, news agency PTI reported. The strike occurred off the coast of Oman, along one of the world’s busiest and most sensitive maritime corridors. The Strait of Hormuz serves as a critical gateway for global oil shipments, making any disruption a major international concern.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was also killed in US-Israel airstrikes, Iranian state media confirmed. Khamenei’s death triggered a period of mourning in Iran, in parts of India, including Lucknow, Ladakh and Kashmir, where members of the Shia community held prayers and remembrance gatherings.

Apart from Khamenei, his daughter, grandchild and son-in-law were also killed in the US-Israeli strikes. After Khamenei's death, Senior cleric Ayatollah Alireza Arafi has been named Iran's interim Supreme Leader following the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

