Regular ivermectin use may cut risk of contracting COVID-19, claims study

New Delhi: Regular use of the oral antiparasitic drug ivermectin may significantly reduce the risk of contracting COVID-19, according to a review of available data by researchers who claim the medicine can help end the pandemic. The research, published in the May-June issue of the American Journal of Therapeutics, is the most comprehensive review of the available data on ivermectin taken from clinical, in vitro, animal, and real-world studies, its authors said.

"We conducted the most comprehensive review of the available data on ivermectin," said Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC), a group of medical and scientific experts, which led the study. "We applied the gold standard to qualify the data reviewed before concluding that ivermectin can end this pandemic," Kory said in a statement.

Ivermectin is an oral drug is used as a prescription medication to treat parasitic infections.

A focus of the study was on the 27 controlled trials available in January 2021, 15 of which were randomised controlled trials (RCT's). The authors found large, statistically significant reduction in mortality, time to recovery and viral clearance in COVID-19 patients treated with ivermectin.

To evaluate the efficacy of ivermectin in preventing COVID-19, three RCT's and five observational controlled trials including almost 2,500 patients were analysed. All studies reported that ivermectin significantly reduces the risk of contracting COVID-19 when used regularly, the authors said.