Refugees enjoying facilities since mid-2016

New Delhi: Refugees, who will get the Indian citizenship under the new amended law, have been already provided the facilities of temporary dwelling and employment since July 2016. They are also helped to open the bank accounts and do business like any other Indian citizen.

Several states, including Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, were asked in 2016 by the Home Ministry to set up camps in the districts to sort out the problems of the refugees.

Some of the camps were even attended by the ministry officials to sort out their day-to-day problems. The officials also told them that the district magistrates have been empowered to examine their applications and no need for sending the applications to the home ministry. The new amended Act formalises this authorisation.

Those identified in these states were mostly Hindus, numbering between 400 and 500. A ministry official said Home Minister Amit Shah claimed there were lakhs of refugees since he was also counting over two lakh Hindus who had migrated from Bangladesh.