CAA, NRC don’t deserve to be implemented: Ashok Gehlot

Eleven people have died in violence. The situation is alarming. Demonstration is democratic right but violence cannot be tolerated. CAA and NRC don’t deserve to be implemented in the country. This will affect people of all communities. They want to process both CAA and NRC together. They should say they will move ahead by taking all communities together,” Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot said, targeting the BJP, PM Modi and HM Shah. “It is the trick of the BJP, Modi and Shah for polarisation. They want to keep polarising the country so that they can get its advantage in elections. They want to push the country in (an atmosphere of) hatred but we will not let this happen,” he said at a press conference in Jaipur.