'Ready To Shed Blood, Will Not Allow Implementation Of CAA, NRC And UCC': Mamata Banerjee At Eid Celebrations In Kolkata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday was seen taking part in Eid celebrations in Kolkata’s Red Road and urged everyone to stay ‘united’.

Speaking at the occasion, Mamata once again mentioned that she will not allow implementation of CAA, NRC and even Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

“We are ready to shed blood for the country but will not allow any division. If we live unitedly, nobody can harm us. Some people will try to create tension during the elections but no one should fall in that trap,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal Chief Minister’s comment comes a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Balurghat mentioned that Mamata Banerjee is ‘misleading’ people over the CAA issue and also asked everyone to fill up the application forms.

BJP Candidates Take Part In Eid Celebrations

On the other hand, few Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates of Lok Sabha were also seen taking part in Eid celebrations at different venues.

The Kolkata (North) candidate Tapas Roy was seen visiting Nakhoda Masjid and greeted people on the occasion.

Bardhaman-Durgapur candidate Dilip Ghosh while campaigning entered EID celebrations done by Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Talking to the media, Ghosh said that the TMC has invited him to drink juice in their celebrations.

“We have Ram Navami coming. Then there is the Bengali New year also coming. Today is Eid. Politics is in its place and everyone should celebrate all the festivals together and in harmony,” said Ghosh.

Birbhum candidate Debashish Dhar also took part in Eid celebrations.

State BJP minority wing president Charles Nandi said, “All minority dominated constituencies are identified and important people of the area are working as Modi Mitra and are informing the minorities welfare schemes done by our Prime Minister for the minorities.”