Rats Crawl Over Food Inside IIT Roorkee’s Kitchen; Students Upload Video On Social Video Expressing Disgust

In a now-viral video on social media rats were seen hopping and crawling around utensils kept inside Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee’s kitchen.

(1/6) Serious hygiene concerns in the mess at Radhakrishnan Bhawan, IIT Roorkee. For months, we students have raised complaints about cleanliness, but our concerns are routinely ignored by the administration. pic.twitter.com/2tfhN3ykzN — Captain (@Captain16__) October 17, 2024

The incident which reportedly took place on Saturday came to light only when students visited the Radha-Krishna Bhawan mess during lunch and saw rats inside a cooker in which food was being prepared for them.

The students took a video of the scene, posted it on social media and questioned the food hygiene practices followed inside the institute. They have alleged that they were provided with contaminated and spoiled food.

The incident has sparked outrage among netizens who took to X to express their disbelief, shock and disappointment.

One X user @TiyaTwts wrote that due to incidents like these she avoided university hostel and moved out. "All that hardwork expected from students before and after getting into uni only to feed them poisoned food. That’s why I barely spent a year in my uni hostel and avoided the food at all costs."

Another user @chalbeymomo slammed the authorities for allegedly tormenting students at such prestigious institues. "Students spend years of their life trying to crack competitive exams and end up in these prestigious institutes only to get socially, emotionally, physically, and financially tormented by the authorities and system that celebrates them."

Students spend years of their life trying to crack competitive exams and end up in these prestigious institutes only to get socially, emotionally, physically, and financially tormented by the authorities and system that celebrates them — Profesh momos lover (@chalbeymomo) October 17, 2024

This shocking incident comes after a Hyderabad student claimed to find a rat in the food served at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) mess. A video of the incident too had gone viral on social media raising health concerns. The video showed sauce in a large container with a rat swimming in it.