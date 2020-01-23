Ratan Tata discovers 'Throwback Thursday'; internet swoons at old photo

Ratan Tata on Thursday mastered the concept of 'throwback Thursday', taking to Instagram to share a photo from his younger days -- and the internet seems to be loving it.
"I was going to post this yesterday, but I was then told about “throwbacks” and how they occur on Thursdays. So here is a throwback from my days in LA, not long before I happily returned to India," he wrote in the caption.
Netizens responded favourably to the photo with one user calling Tata a "handsome man" while another wrote that he was a "smart and charming representative of India".
The post has so far garnered over 2,40,000 likes and 2,800 comments on Instagram.
This is not the first throwback picture that Tata has posted on Instagram. A few weeks ago he had taken to Instagram to post a picture from Cornell. Needless to say, the appreciation for that photo too had been immense.
Ratan Tata had made his Instagram debut at the end of October 2019. Within a couple of hours the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons had garnered over 85,000 followers. At present he has around 824,000 followers.
The first post from the 81-year-old industrialist who has not been very active on social media had gained nearly 50,000 likes within no time.
"I don't know about breaking the internet, but I am so excited to join all of you on Instagram! After a long absence from public life, I look forward to exchanging stories and creating something special with such a diverse community!" he had posted.
The India Inc bigwig also announced his arrival on Facebook-owned photo sharing platform on Twitter.
"I made it to the 'Gram! Chairman, Tata Trusts. Chairman Emeritus, Tata Sons," he had posted.
Tata, who has been on Twitter since April 2011, has 7.6 million followers. However, his interactions through Twitter has remained limited to only a few tweets in the last several months.
The industrialist is the recipient of two of India's highest civilian awards Â- Padma Bhushan (2000) and Padma Vibhushan (2008).
