'Rashtrapatni' remark: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury tenders apology to President Droupadi Murmu, says ' it was a...'

Droupadi Murmu and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury |

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Friday tendered an apology to President Droupadi Murmu over his "Rashtrapatni" remark which created a political furore.

In his letter to the President, he wrote, "...I assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologise and request you to accept the same."

"I am writing to express my regret for having mistakenly used an incorrect word to describe the position you hold. assure you that it was a slip of the tongue. I apologize and request you to accept the same," he wrote in the letter.

Chowdhury's "Rashtrapatni" remark about President Draupadi Murmu led to political storm with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha facing disruptions.

In the Lok Sabha, Union Minister Smriti Irani hit out at Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for making the comment and sought an apology. She also attacked Sonia Gandhi over Chowdhury's remarks alleging that the Congress leader "sanctioned the humiliation" of President Murmu.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman demanded an apology from Sonia Gandhi.

Several BJP leaders and ministers criticised Adhir and the Congress party accusing them of demeaning the tribal president.

Smriti Irani also said that Congress should apologise in Parliament, and on the streets of India and the apology is not only due to the President of India but to every citizen of India "Under Sonia Gandhi's leadership, Congressmen continue to demean the women in constitutional posts. Congress party for demeaning the first tribal President of our country needs to apologise in Parliament, on the streets of India and the apology is not only due to the President of India but to every citizen of India who is duly represented by Droupadi Murmu ji in office," she added.

Yesterday, Adhir Ranjan had said that there is no question of apologising as he had mistakenly referred to Murmu as 'Rashtrapatni'.

"There is no question of apologising. I had mistakenly said 'Rashtrapatni', now if you want to hang me for it, then you can...the ruling party, in a deliberate design, trying to make mountain out of a molehill," said Congress Chowdhury on his 'Rashtrapatni' remark.