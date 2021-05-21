Rape convict Baba Ram Rahim granted parole to meet his ailing mother

May 21: Dera Sacha Sauda Chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, who is undergoing a 20-year jail sentence for raping two followers, was granted parole on Friday to look after his ailing mother, a senior police official said.

Singh, who has been taken to Gurugram to meet his mother amid heavy police security, had sought parole on May 17.

Last year, the Dera Sacha Sauda chief was granted a day’s parole in October to meet his mother. State jails minister Ranjit Singh had then justified the parole, saying it was given as per the law.

“There is a provision under the law that if there is an emergency in the family of the convict, he is allowed to visit his family under police protection,” Ranjit Singh had said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim last week was also hospitalised at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences in Rohtak after his blood pressure dipped in the jail. He was discharged the next day.