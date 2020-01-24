Rape accused gets two-day parole to take oath as MP

Lucknow: Eight months after he was elected to the Lok Sabha, Bahujan Samajwadi Party MP Atul Rai will finally take oath as Member of Parliament.

Rai has been in jail since May last year when he was arrested in connection with a rape case.

The Allahabad High Court, on Thursday, granted parole for two days to Rai for taking oath as Member of Parliament in New Delhi.

Granting him two days parole, Justice Ramesh Sinha ordered that Rai will go to national capital on January 29 in police custody and the police will take him back into custody on January 31, after he takes oath as Member of Parliament.

The counsel appearing for Rai contended that his client could not take oath after being elected in the Lok Sabha polls as he was in jail on charges of rape. His first bail application was rejected by the High Court.

It may be recalled that Rai contested from Ghosi parliamentary constituency and BSP president Mayawati had campaigned for him while he was in jail.

An FIR had been registered against Rai on May 1 last year at Lanka Police Station in Varanasi. Thereafter, he was arrested and sent to jail.

Atul Rai had said that he was being framed in the rape case by his political rivals.