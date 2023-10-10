Rao Prem Singh: The Rajasthan-Based Entrepreneur Making a Difference Through Philanthropy |

Rao Prem Singh, a renowned entrepreneur, philanthropist, and transformational leader from Dhora Dhal in the Jalore district of Rajasthan, has been making waves in the natina with his social contributions and his company, Varaha Infra Ltd. The company has been contributing to national importance projects and revitalizing various temples across the country.

Rao Prem Singh is a firm believer in upholding fundamental duties and considers Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his guiding light. He has been contributing towards women's empowerment through education by sponsoring 100 orphaned or destitute girls along with the establishment of a Gurukul-style educational institution known as the ‘Sant Shri Tikamdas ji Ashram’ located in Takhatgarh empowering holistic Learning environment. Apart from women's Empowerment, Rao Prem Singh also contributes a lot to youth empowerment, child welfare, and state emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Empowering women is not just a moral obligation, it is a fundamental duty of every citizen towards creating a just and equitable society." said Rao Prem Singh, He also added, “Women empowerment is the key to a progressive society. When women are empowered, they can contribute to the development of their families, communities, and the nation as a whole. Every citizen must uphold and promote the rights of women, and create an environment where they can thrive.”

Rao Prem Singh's dedication to the welfare of society has earned him several accolades. He has been honored as the best national and state-level cow breeding center known as 'Gau Raksha: Tharparkar Cow Reproduction Center”, hosting 126 cows on a 25-acre land. With such a step he was able to improve the Tharparkar breed of cow by conducting artificial insemination and IVF. His contribution towards the protection and preservation of cows has been exemplary and has set an example for others to follow.

Rao Prem Singh's leadership skills have been recognized by many, and he has been invited to speak at various conferences and seminars. His speeches have inspired many young entrepreneurs to follow their dreams and make a positive impact on society.

Caring forward the 1500-year-old legacy, the Rao family stands as an epitome of traditional values. As a testament to traditional values the family looks after the ancient Neelkanth Mahadev Temple in Bhinmal, Jalore; that traces its origin back to Nagbhatt-I. “Traditional values are the foundation of a strong and vibrant society,” said Rao Prem Singh. He also added, “The values provide us with a sense of identity, purpose, and belonging. They also teach us important lessons about morality, ethics, and responsibility. In today's rapidly changing world, it is more important than ever to hold on to our traditional values. They are the anchor that keeps us grounded and helps us to navigate the challenges and complexities of modern life.”

Rao has contributed a lot to national development. He recognizes the importance of infrastructure in connecting people and places and supporting economic growth. He also takes pride in the fact that his company Varaha Infra Pvt. Ltd. is helping to build a better India. The company actively contributes to nation-building and projects by providing high-quality infrastructure that connects people and places. The projects such as Indo-Myanmar Corridor, Dholera International Airport, and Rajkot-Gondal six-lane highway, today lead a great support when it comes to economic growth.

Rao Prem Singh is a true inspiration for many. His dedication to the welfare of society, business acumen, and leadership skills have earned him respect and admiration from all quarters. He has set an example for others to follow and has shown that success can be achieved by upholding fundamental duties and contributing towards the betterment of society.

