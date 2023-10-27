 Ranchi: Bikers Tell Woman 'Dhoni Is Distributing Cash', Flee Away With Her 1.5-Year-Old Daughter
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRanchi: Bikers Tell Woman 'Dhoni Is Distributing Cash', Flee Away With Her 1.5-Year-Old Daughter

Ranchi: Bikers Tell Woman 'Dhoni Is Distributing Cash', Flee Away With Her 1.5-Year-Old Daughter

The woman blindly believed what she heard and asked the bikers if they could take her to the place where cash distribution was taking place.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 27, 2023, 11:06 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

Ranchi: A man and a woman, both on a bike, convinced a woman who was with her two daughters aged eight years and one-and-a-half years old that cricketer and icon MS Dhoni was "distributing cash" to the people. The woman blindly believed what she heard and asked the bikers if they could take her to the place where cash distribution was taking place.

Woman falls for the lie

The bikers happily obliged and took the woman, who along with her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, sat on the bike to reach the centre where the so-called cash distribution was taking place, leaving her eight-year-old daughter at the stall they were standing.

Unidentified accused took her to an electricity office

However, upon reaching the electricity office in Harmu, the bikers told the woman to get down and "have a look at the place." They engaged her in talks and as her attention was swept away with the "imaginary cash" she would receive at the hands of the cricket icon as claimed by the fraudsters, they flee away with her daughter on a bike.

Police case filed

The incident took place on Tuesday (October 24). The woman has filed a complaint with the police and an investigation in the case is underway. The police are trying to ascertain if this is an isolated act or a planned conspiracy by a gang involved in kidnapping children.

Read Also
MP: 23-Year-Old Youth Nabbed In Ratlam Over ISIS Links; NIA Takes Him To Ranchi On Transit Remand
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

Chhattisgarh Professional Examination Board To Conduct CBAS23 Recruitment Exam On October 29 In Two...

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

West Bengal: TMC Minister Jyotipriya Mallick Granted ED Custody Till Nov 6

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

Chhattisgarh: Verbal Battle Erupts Between BJP And Congress Over Remarks On ED

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

BJP Appoints Nayab Saini as Haryana State Chief, Om Prakash Dhankar Replaced

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence

Tamil Nadu: Police Refute Raj Bhavan's Claims of Security Breach, Provide CCTV Footage as Evidence