MP: 23-Year-Old Youth Nabbed In Ratlam Over ISIS Links; NIA Takes Him To Ranchi On Transit Remand

Alot (Madhya Pradesh): A team of the National Investigation Team (NIA) and the Alot police team rounded Rahul Sen and produced him before the local court, from where he was handed over to the NIA team on transit remand, from where he was taken to Ranchi, informed Ratlam SP Rahul Kumar Lodha.

Rahul Sen, a prime suspect in a high-profile case, was in constant contact with Faizan Ansari from Ranchi, who is associated with ISIS, the SP said.

In the case, SP Lodha said that a black cloth and knife had been recovered from Rahul, which is a mark of ISIS, and some mobile SIMs have also been recovered.

A few days ago, the NIA seized many digital pieces of evidence from Faizan Ansari. According to sources, Faizan Ansari was in contact with ISIS terrorists through the dark net. According to the information, he was training the youth in Lohardaga to spread terror by brainwashing them, and even many youths were convinced to join ISIS.

After Faizan's arrest, during interrogation, and through social media, Rahul also used to chat with Faizan.