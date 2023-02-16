Ramcharitmanas row: Swami Maurya alleges Hanuman Garhi Mahant is conspiring to kill him, demands security

Samajwadi Party's Swami Prasad Maurya |

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya on Thursday alleged that Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi is hatching a conspiracy to eliminate him.

However, refuting Maurya’s words, Das claimed that Maurya’s men had tried to kill him while he was on his way to attend a TV programme.

Contract killers assigned for the job

Addressing the media, SP Leader Maurya said that contract killers are being hired to eliminate him. He accused that people belonging to a particular community are behind the alleged conspiracy. He further accused the BJP government of having hand in gloves with those trying to kill him. Maurya said that even after Das announced a bounty on his head the BJP government kept quiet.

A bounty of ₹21 lakh

Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi had earlier announced a bounty of ₹21 lakh for anyone who beheads Swami Prasad Maurya. Mahant was angry with the remarks made by Maurya against Ramcharitmanas and its writer Goswami Tulsidas.

Maurya informed that he has written letters to the Prime Minister, President, Chief Minister and the Principal Secretary seeking security. The SP leader has also written a letter to the commissioner of Lucknow Police, SB Shirodkar apprising him about the assault made by Mahant Raju Das and demanded security.

Meanwhile, Das said he would lodge a complaint against Swami Prasad Maurya. He said that the entire Sanatan community is with him in this matter.