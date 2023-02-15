Ramcharitmanas row: Fight breaks out between Ayodhya seer Raju Das and SP Leader Swami Maurya's men; Watch

Admin

Supporters of Samajwadi Party leader Swami Prasad Maurya and Ayodhya’s Hanuman Garhi Mahant Raju Das clashed with other in Lucknow on Wednesday.

The incident occurred outside a hotel where both had come to attend a programme organized by Private TV Channel.

While Maurya accused Mahant Raju Das and Paramhans Das of assaulting him with spear and sword, the latter said that they were roughed up by dozens of SP workers. Mahant Raju Das said that he would lodge FIR against Maurya for physically assaulting him.

What happened between Das and Maurya

Mahant said that he had gone to attend a live debate with only 3-4 of his supporters while Maurya was accompanied by several people. Outside the programme venue, Maurya instigated his men to assault me and Mahant Paramhans Das who was with me, said Raju Das.

Refuting to the claims of Swami Prasad Maurya, the Hanuman Garhi Mahant said there was spear or sword with him.

It may be mentioned that Mahant Raju Das of Hanuman Garhi had announced booty of ₹21 lakh for the one who beheads Swami Prasad Maurya. Mahant was angry with the remarks made by Maurya against Ramcharit Manas and its writer Goswami Tulsidas.

