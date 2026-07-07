Ram Temple Trust Row Deepens Over Acceptance Of Champat Rai's Resignation | File photo

Lucknow: A fresh controversy has erupted over the resignation of former general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, with trustee Mahant Dinendra Das claiming that a majority of trust members did not want his resignation to be accepted.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Mahant Dinendra Das alleged that the resignation was accepted at the instance of trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri and that he played the key role in the entire process. He said a copy of the resignation letter submitted by Champat Rai was not placed before all members, raising questions about transparency.

According to Mahant Dinendra Das, trust member Parasaran, who attended the meeting online, cited provisions of the trust deed and said that Champat Rai's resignation became effective automatically once it was submitted. Based on this interpretation, the resignation was accepted.

However, Mahant Dinendra Das maintained that the procedure prescribed in the trust deed for accepting a resignation was not followed. He said the process should have been transparent and all trust members should have been properly informed.

The statement has brought to the fore deepening differences within the Ram temple trust, which is already facing scrutiny over the alleged theft of offerings and donations at the temple.

Amid the growing controversy, trust treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri defended Champat Rai and said he did not believe the former general secretary had any direct or "character-related" connection with the alleged theft.

"When I say that he is innocent, I mean that he cannot be linked to this episode in any moral or personal way. But he himself was not cautious," the seer said.

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He alleged that Champat Rai had employed a driver with a criminal background and entrusted him with keys and other responsibilities. "The driver controlled everything. It was the driver who did all this. I suspect he had links with outsiders," he said.

Swami Govind Dev Giri also said the absence of a chief executive officer in the trust's administrative structure contributed to the situation and announced that a CEO would soon be appointed.

Meanwhile, newly appointed general secretary Krishna Mohan Das formally took charge on Tuesday.

In a related development, the Faizabad Anti-Corruption Court granted one-day police remand of three accused, Karunesh Pandey, Anukalp Mishra and Lavkush, in connection with the alleged theft case. The police had sought seven days' custody. Investigators are expected to bring the accused from jail on Wednesday morning for questioning.

Even after stepping down from the temple trust, Champat Rai will continue as international vice president of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. VHP president Alok Kumar confirmed that no action would be taken against him until the allegations are proven.

Sources said Champat Rai is currently staying in seclusion at Teerth Kshetra Puram in Ramkot near the Ram temple under tight security. Even functionaries of the VHP and its affiliated organisations are reportedly required to obtain permission before meeting him.

The controversy also drew political reactions, with former Ashok Gehlot alleging that the BJP and RSS had hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees. Addressing a press conference, Gehlot claimed that information about the alleged theft had been available much earlier but no action was taken and the matter was suppressed.