Who Is Krishna Mohan, Former IFS Officer Appointed Interim General Secretary Of Ram Temple Trust After Champat Rai's Exit?

ANI

Amid allegations of embezzlement of donations, Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday appointed Krishna Mohan as its interim general secretary after accepting the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra.

Rai offered to resign as general secretary of the Trust on moral grounds after allegations of donation theft surfaced, followed by police arresting eight people, including his driver, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu.

Who is Krishna Mohan

73-year-old Krishna Mohan is a permanent trustee of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and a retired Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer. A native of Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi, he joined the Trust in September 2025, replacing the late Kameshwar Chaupal.

He completed his graduation from Lucknow University and served in the Atomic Energy Department before joining the IFS. Since 2025, he has been extensively involved in the Trust's administrative affairs and has now been entrusted with the additional responsibility of interim general secretary.

Resignations and SIT probe

Besides Rai, Anil Mishra, one of the trustees of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, had also resigned. Though the duo were linked to the donation theft row, no criminal case has been registered against either of them.

The state government ordered a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe after allegations surfaced that donations had been misappropriated. According to the police, members of the racket had carefully studied the layout of the donation counting centre, including CCTV camera locations, entry and exit routes, and staff movement.