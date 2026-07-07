Congress Stages Protest In Nashik Over Alleged Irregularities In Ayodhya Ram Temple Donations | Sourced

Nashik: The Congress party staged a "Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram" satyagraha protest outside the famous Kalaram Temple in Nashik, alleging irregularities in the handling of donations at the Ayodhya Shri Ram Temple. The demonstration was held in the presence of Maharashtra Congress President Harshvardhan Sapkal, with party workers singing devotional hymns and protesting against the government.



Protesters carried banners bearing slogans such as "The watchman is a thief; after looting the nation, now even Lord Ram's donations have been looted," while raising slogans against the Centre.



Speaking to the media, Sapkal alleged that transparency in governance had been compromised and claimed that the Right to Information had been undermined. He demanded a thorough investigation into the alleged theft of cash and gold and silver ornaments from the Ram Temple, stating that the satyagraha was organised to press for an impartial probe. He also warned that the Congress would intensify similar protests across Maharashtra.

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Sapkal further questioned whether action would be taken against those allegedly responsible, referring to Champat Rai, and criticised the proposed Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging it would not be independent. He said the public deserved full accountability regarding the temple donations.



The allegations made during the protest reflect the claims of Congress leaders. They have not been independently verified, and the authorities' response or findings from any official investigation were not included in the information provided.