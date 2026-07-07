Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad Visits Igatpuri To Review Flood Preparedness | Sourced

Nashik: The Meteorological Department had predicted the possibility of cloudburst-like rainfall in the Trimbakeshwar, Igatpuri, Nashik Rural, Peth, Surgana, and Dindori talukas of Nashik district. However, the immediate threat has been averted as the cloud formations and cyclonic systems shifted towards Palghar, Ahilyanagar, and Surat. Nevertheless, continuous rainfall has caused water levels in several rivers across the district to rise.

Against this backdrop, the district administration has been on high alert since Tuesday. District Collector Ayush Prasad visited villages in Igatpuri taluka to inspect the rainfall situation.

Heavy rain has been lashing Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar talukas since morning, causing several rivers to flow at full capacity. The road connecting Trimbakeshwar and Khodala has been closed due to the rain. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution as soil and debris have accumulated at certain points on the Old Kasara Highway in Igatpuri.

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District Collector Ayush Prasad inspected the bridge over the Darna River located between Nandgaon Sado and Bhavli in Igatpuri taluka, a bridge popular among tourists. Noting the rising river water levels due to continuous rain and the possibility of water flowing over the bridge, he ordered the deployment of security personnel at the site. He also issued instructions to close the bridge to traffic if necessary.

Officials present during the visit included the Igatpuri-Trimbakeshwar Sub-Divisional Officer, Assistant District Collector Dr G.V.S. Pawan Datta, Tehsildar Abhijit Baravkar, and others.

Although the intensity of the rainfall remains high in the district, no major incidents of damage have been reported so far. District Collector Ayush Prasad stated that the administration is vigilant and the situation is under control.