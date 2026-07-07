Nashik Collector Directs Preventive Measures In Landslide-Prone Areas Amid Heavy Rains | Sourced

Nashik: With continuous rainfall across the district, the possibility of landslides cannot be ruled out. Nashik Collector Ayush Prasad has directed all concerned departments to identify vulnerable locations and implement preventive measures without delay.

Collector Prasad said that prolonged rainfall can weaken the soil layer on hill slopes, increasing the risk of landslides. He noted that unusual sounds of water flowing beneath the soil or rocks could indicate an impending landslide. The District Disaster Management Authority has already prepared a list of landslide-prone locations, and officials have been instructed to inspect such areas within their jurisdictions. If necessary, residents from vulnerable locations should be shifted to safer places as a precaution.

He also stated that the flood threat continues due to persistent rainfall. The Police, Forest Department, Zilla Parishad, and Municipal Councils have been directed to coordinate closely and strengthen flood preparedness and response measures.

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According to the Collector, the threat of cloudburst-like rainfall has not completely subsided. The weather system has shifted southwards towards Ahilyanagar, while another rain belt is likely to move westward through Peth and Surgana towards Baglan. He urged all departments to remain on high alert and undertake detailed disaster preparedness planning.

Collector Prasad further instructed that Talathis and Gram Sevaks must remain stationed at their respective headquarters to ensure a swift response in case of any emergency.