Nashik Launches AI-Powered Heart Screening Campaign For Early Detection Of Heart Disease In Children | Sourced

Nashik: A major campaign utilising AI-based smart stethoscopes to detect heart ailments in children at an early stage has been launched in Nashik district, an initiative conceptualised by Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omkar Pawar. This initiative is set to make Nashik district a model for the rest of the state.

Under the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK), heart screenings using AI technology will be conducted for children in the 0–6 age group (Anganwadi) and the 6–11 age group (school students). To implement this initiative, 145 RBSK doctors, AYUSH medical officers, and paramedical staff underwent special training. This training session was held on Monday, July 6, at the Zilla Parishad office.

By using the AiSteth, an AI-based smart stethoscope developed by Bengaluru-based Ai Health Highway India Pvt. Ltd., congenital heart defects and other heart-related issues in children can be detected early. The training provided detailed guidance on device usage, digital registration, screening methods, troubleshooting technical issues, and the referral process.

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70 AI smart stethoscopes have been made available to the RBSK teams in the district. Screenings will be conducted in phases across Anganwadis and schools. If suspicious or abnormal heart sounds are detected during the screening, the concerned children will be referred to paediatricians and cardiologists at the district hospital.

This initiative is being implemented with the guidance, approval, and financial support of the Maharashtra State Innovation Society (MSInS), Mumbai. The project is taking shape under the guidance of CEO Omkar Pawar and the coordination of Chief Minister’s Fellow Vitthal Sonune. Omkar Pawar, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Nashik, stated:

“Through this AI-based initiative, thousands of children in Nashik district will undergo health screenings using modern technology. This will strengthen the process of timely detection and treatment of congenital heart diseases.”

Additional District Health Officer Dr Rajendra Bagul, RBSK Coordinator Deepak Chaudhary, Chief Minister’s Fellow Vitthal Sonune, and other officials were present at the training program.

If successful, Nashik district will become the first district in the state to utilise AI technology in the field of child health.