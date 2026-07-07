Heavy Rain Threat Eases For Nashik As Weather Vortex Changes Course | X / PTI

Nashik: The threat of extremely heavy rainfall over Nashik has eased after the weather vortex responsible for intense rain shifted away from its projected path.

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The weather department had earlier forecast up to 350 mm of rainfall in Nashik within a single day on Monday, prompting authorities to issue a high alert for Nashik city and the Trimbakeshwar region. While heavy rain lashed Nashik overnight and continued into Tuesday morning, the heaviest rainfall is currently being recorded in Trimbakeshwar and Igatpuri.



Meteorologists had predicted that the vortex, which dumped nearly 450 mm of rain in Palghar, would move towards the Nashik–Trimbakeshwar region on Tuesday. However, weather observations now indicate that the system has shifted northwards towards Surat and southwards towards Akole in Ahilyanagar district, reducing the likelihood of cloudburst-like rainfall over Nashik.

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Although intense showers continue over the Western Ghats, the overall situation remains under control. With the main rain-bearing system moving away, the risk of extremely heavy rainfall in Nashik and Trimbakeshwar has decreased. According to the district administration, rain clouds moving towards Igatpuri and Trimbakeshwar are now drifting towards Surat in Gujarat and Akole in Ahilyanagar.



Despite the easing of the cloudburst threat, heavy rainfall is still expected across Nashik, Igatpuri, and Trimbakeshwar. Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel and remain alert until weather conditions improve.

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Reservoir Levels Rise

Continuous rainfall since Monday night has significantly increased water storage across the district's reservoirs:



Gangapur Dam, which supplies drinking water to Nashik city, is now 37% full.



Darna Dam has reached 21% storage.



Bhavali Dam is 56% full.



The overall water storage in Nashik district's reservoirs has increased to 28%.



The district administration is closely monitoring the situation in the dam catchment areas as persistent rainfall continues.