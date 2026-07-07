Ram Temple Donation Theft: SIT Finds Major Security Lapses, SOP Violations Behind Alleged Embezzlement | X/DD News

Ayodhya: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Ram Temple donation theft has found serious security lapses, weak supervision and violations of standard operating procedures that allegedly enabled the embezzlement of cash offerings, according to its preliminary report placed before the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday.

The report identifies Ramshankar Yadav alias Tinnu as the central figure in the alleged fraud and says he had possession of keys to several donation boxes (hundis) inside the temple complex despite having no formal or written authorisation from the trust.

According to the SIT, Tinnu facilitated the appointment of his nephew, Manish Yadav, in the cash counting process and had him posted on counting duty, thereby creating an opportunity to siphon off money from donations.

The report states that CCTV footage available for 45 days captured the accused stealing bundles of currency notes on nearly 70 occasions. However, investigators said the actual extent of the theft and the amount embezzled may never be known because only 45 days of footage was preserved. The footage available covered the period beginning April 27, 2026, and there is no record of any earlier incidents.

"The limited availability of CCTV footage has made it impossible to determine the number of theft incidents and the actual amount embezzled," the report notes.

The SIT has also fixed responsibility on counting room in-charge Subhash Srivastava, saying the money was allegedly siphoned off in his presence. A case has been registered against him as well.

The report says the crime became possible because prescribed security measures were not implemented. It points to failures in enforcing entry protocols, frisking of staff, prescribed dress codes, restrictions on carrying personal belongings, denomination-wise recording of cash and effective supervision of the counting process.

Investigators have observed that despite the presence of representatives of the trust and the bank during the counting exercise, security procedures were not effectively enforced.

The report raises questions over the monitoring of CCTV cameras in the counting room, saying the theft could have been detected and prevented if trust-appointed personnel had vigilantly watched the live footage during the counting process.

The SIT has also criticised the decision to preserve CCTV footage for only 45 days despite an earlier recommendation to maintain records for at least 180 days. It said handling and counting of temple donations was a highly sensitive activity and a longer retention period was necessary.

The report also points to lapses on the part of the bank associated with the counting process. According to investigators, counting personnel were not provided the prescribed uniforms and the provision for monthly rotation of bank officials overseeing the counting exercise was not followed.

The preliminary findings also indicate that rules governing supervision of the counting process had been diluted. An SOP prepared on February 6, 2025 had laid down detailed procedures regarding access to the counting room, entry and exit of counting personnel, dress code and mandatory frisking before and after counting. However, the report says these norms were subsequently relaxed, enabling the accused to exploit the loopholes.

The SIT has described it as a matter of concern and further investigation as to under what circumstances these monitoring rules were altered.

The report specifically questions the supervisory role of trust member Dr Anil Mishra, who had been assigned responsibility for management of donations and offerings on September 20, 2024. It says that after the SOP came into force, it was his responsibility to ensure its implementation and review compliance, but there was a lack of continuous monitoring and oversight.

Notably, the preliminary report does not mention trust general secretary Champat Rai or trustee Gopal Rao, prompting questions over whether they have been given a clean chit or whether their roles are still under examination.

Read Also Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Examines Tinnu's Links To Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

The SIT has clarified that this is only an initial report and that the investigation is continuing. A final report will contain detailed findings on supervisory failures, administrative accountability, institutional shortcomings and recommendations for corrective measures.

The findings are likely to intensify calls for greater transparency and stronger financial controls in the management of donations at the Ram Temple, one of the country's most prominent religious institutions.