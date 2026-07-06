Ram Temple Donation Theft Probe Examines Tinnu's Links To Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav

SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav | File pic

Lucknow: The alleged theft of donations from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has opened up a fresh political controversy, with investigators examining whether accused Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu Yadav had a deeper connection with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and whether the issue was leveraged for political mileage ahead of key electoral battles in Uttar Pradesh.

Police sources claim that an analysis of mobile call detail records showed regular communication between Tinnu Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav. Investigators are now trying to ascertain the nature of these conversations and whether Tinnu had informed the former chief minister about the alleged misappropriation of temple donations before the matter became public.

The questions have gained significance because the first instance of alleged theft came to light on June 5, but no action was taken against anyone at that time. The delay in initiating action has led to speculation over whether information about the alleged irregularities had been circulating in political circles well before the case exploded into a major controversy.

The development has also triggered another question. Was the donation theft controversy merely a criminal case, or did it evolve into a political issue that could be used to target the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust and the BJP government ahead of upcoming elections?

Akhilesh Yadav has been vocal in defending Tinnu Yadav. In a post on X, the SP chief wrote, "Fungee ko faansi, shaakh ko maafi," suggesting that small players were being jailed to protect bigger and more influential figures.

He has maintained that Tinnu was innocent and alleged that the real culprits were being shielded while lower-level workers were being made scapegoats. His public defence of the accused has, however, intensified questions about his relationship with Tinnu and whether the SP leadership had prior information regarding the alleged theft.

Tinnu Yadav, a tempo driver by profession, had been associated with temple service activities and is among those arrested in connection with the alleged theft of devotees' offerings.

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The Special Investigation Team probing the case is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the delay in action after the June 5 incident, the alleged communication between Tinnu and Akhilesh, and whether the controversy had any political dimension beyond the criminal investigation.

For now, the questions remain unanswered, and investigators say only the findings of the ongoing probe will establish whether the contacts between the accused and the SP chief were routine interactions or had any bearing on the unfolding of the Ram Temple donation theft case.