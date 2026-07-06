Ram Temple Trust Accepts Champat Rai's Resignation, Appoints Bajrang Bagra As General Secretary

General Secretary of the Ram Mandir Trust, Champat Rai | ANI

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday accepted the resignation of General Secretary Champat Rai and appointed Bajrang Bagra as his successor during a key meeting in Ayodhya, amid an ongoing probe into the alleged theft of donations offered at the Ram Temple, News 18 reported.

The decision was taken during what is being described as one of the Trust's most significant meetings since its formation in 2020. The gathering focused on the alleged donation theft, administrative reforms and the future management of the temple.

Leadership Change Amid Donation Theft Probe

Champat Rai had submitted his resignation on June 26, shortly after the investigation into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations intensified.

The probe gathered momentum after police arrested eight individuals, including Rai's driver, Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu, in connection with the alleged theft of cash and valuables donated by devotees.

Trustee Anil Mishra also resigned. While both Rai and Mishra have been questioned and their statements recorded, no FIR or criminal case has been registered against either of them.

Bajrang Bagra Takes Charge

Following the acceptance of Rai's resignation, the Trust appointed Bajrang Bagra as its new General Secretary.

Bagra, who currently serves as the General Secretary of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), is expected to oversee the Trust's administrative affairs at a time when it faces heightened public scrutiny over the handling of donations and governance.

Trust Reviews Probe, Governance Reforms

The meeting, chaired by Trust President Mahant Nritya Gopal Das and convened by Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri, was attended by senior trustees, government representatives and legal experts.Deliberations on the future management structure of the Ram Temple.

All 14 trustees were invited to attend the meeting.

Probe Continues

The SIT and local police continue parallel investigations into the alleged embezzlement of temple donations.

Although statements of Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and special invitee Gopal Rao have been recorded as part of the inquiry, no criminal proceedings have been initiated against them so far.

The appointment of Bajrang Bagra marks a significant leadership transition for the Trust as it seeks to reinforce public confidence and strengthen its governance amid the ongoing investigation.